Intently casting quality products, sincerely serving customers
Talenet (China) Science&Technology Group is a comprehensive high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales and service. The Talenet mix main products we do are construction machinery, Concrete Batching Plant,Concrete Mixer Pump,Concrete Pump,Concrete Mixer,Self Loading Concrete Mixer,Concrete Mixing Truck, etc.
Concrete pump machine is more and more popular among civil engineering construction. Purchasing such a concrete pumping machine, you can quickly finish your project, such as, house building, flood control, tunnel construction, air port, bridge construction and water conservancy engineering, etc. For wide demand, innovates two types of efficient concrete pumping machines: concrete pump machine and concrete mixer machine with pump.
Self loading concrete mixers can automatically produce and transport concrete on-site for its self-loading design, it is really efficient! During project, it loads materials by self, don’t need any other auxiliary equipment, and it has characteristics of small volume, four wheels-driving and steering. What’s more, it can discharge concrete at 290 degrees, which is much more convenient in all kinds of concrete production construction site, particularly small and narrow construction sites.
Stationary concrete batching plant mixes cement, sandstone, limestone, coal and other raw materials to make concrete which are widely used in the construction projects. Generally speaking, stationary batching plant is used in concrete engineering, all-sized of construction projects, water conservancy, bridges and tunnels for its high productivity, convenient operation and high working efficiency.
Copyright © 2021 of Talenet Group all rights reserved